St. Martin's Episcopal Church will hold a traditional Blessing of the Animals service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.
The service is in the tradition of St. Francis, who is known for preaching to the birds and other wildlife.
Guests are invited to bring animals restrained on a leash or in a carrier. If attendance would be difficult, a photo or stuffed animal may also be brought.
Water and pet food will be available for animals. A coffee hour reception for humans will follow the service. Donations for SafeHaven Humane Society will be accepted during the service.
St. Martin's is located at 257 East Milton Street, Lebanon.
