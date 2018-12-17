LEBANON — St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton Street, will hold a "Longest Night" service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21.

The event acknowledges that this season can be difficult for some, especially those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Those who attend are invited to bring a photo or other item of the loved one.

For more information, call 541-451-1159.

