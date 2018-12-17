LEBANON — St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 257 E. Milton Street, will hold a "Longest Night" service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21.
The event acknowledges that this season can be difficult for some, especially those who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Those who attend are invited to bring a photo or other item of the loved one.
For more information, call 541-451-1159.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.