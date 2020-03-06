Sprinkles of inspiration: Event at Albany bakery aims to empower girls

The Natural Sprinkles Co. bakery in Albany has a motto: "Sprinkle kindness everywhere." It's emblazoned on a sign above the entrance and all over their cupcakes behind glass at the counter.
On Friday, owner Jolene Wilson stayed true to that motto and spent about two hours guiding seven young girls through the process involved in decorating a dozen cupcakes and opening the business to sell them.
It was part of an outreach effort by Ophelia's Place, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering girls ages 10-18 through education and positive choices.
"I come in here all the time and — I know it's a women-owned business, and one day just thought, 'Wouldn't it be great for young girls to come in and see a women running her own business?'" said Hillary Kirk, the group's Albany programs coordinator.
Wilson's reaction was immediate and positive.
"We are involved in a lot of charity work," she said. "Community is at the heart of what we do."
The event was free of charge, with supplies donated by Natural Sprinkles Co. Bakery. Ophelia's Place Communications Coordinator Teri Conklin said the group hopes that events like the one held Friday will help them move into Albany more permanently. (The organization is based in Eugene, but also has programs in Junction City and Albany.)
Currently, the group delivers presentations at Willamette Valley schools and have branched out to include therapy sessions, empowerment groups and activities like the cupcake decorating event held Friday night.
Ophelia's Place is hoping to secure a dedicated location in Albany by this summer and is open to suggestions from the community.
"We know events like this are a fun way to introduce girls that they have the ability to learn all kinds of things," Conklin said, noting that a dedicated space would increase the group's presence and increase opportunities for more events. "And the events give them a chance to test that out."
Karol Elizondo brought her twin girls Jessica and Karissa to Natural Sprinkles for the event.
"They like to cook," Karol said. "And we like these community activities. It's a good thing for them to get out and learn."
The group of seven girls, ranging in age from 10 to 13, learned out to decorate rainbow cookies with a pastry bag and learn the work required to go into business.
"Being in business is a challenge," Wilson told them. "So I would say if it's a walk you want to walk, start baking at home. It's a lot of hard work, hard hours and a lot of heart and soul that goes into it."