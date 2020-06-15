Sportman's Holiday cancels fireworks, event scaled back

Sweet Home's annual Sportsman's Holiday is eliminating its fireworks display and scaling back other activities this year in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event the week after the Fourth of July holiday, announced on its website that the festivities will be limited to a livestream of the Queen’s Coronation and the Cut the Gut poker run.
The organization cited COVID-19 and current restrictions on public gatherings.
The Sweet Home Fire District announced on Monday that the traditional Sportsman's Holiday fireworks show is also a no-go.
“The decision has to be made early because the order for the fireworks would have needed to be placed,” a statement from the district reads. “Since we had no way of knowing what phase our county would be in at the time the decision needed to be made, the Volunteer Firefighters’ Association opted to be safe and cancel. We are saddened to be missing the display this year.”
Linn County was approved to enter Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan that allows up to 100 people to gather outdoors, but a spike in COVID-19 cases around the state prompted Gov. Kate Brown to pause reopening efforts. Linn County can remain in Phase 2, but face masks are still strongly recommended for most individuals and mandatory for some businesses.
Sportsman's Holiday — in its scaled-back capacity — is still scheduled to take place July 9 and 10.
