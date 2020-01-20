The City of Lebanon is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on its budget committee and the arts commission.
The budget committee has an open open position for a term which runs through June 30, 2021. Candidates must reside within the city limits.
The budget committee develops budget recommendations for council action and approves the City of Lebanon tax rate. Members receive no compensation and attend one to four meetings every May.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
The open seat on the Lebanon Arts Commission also expires June 30, 2021.
The commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Lebanon City Council while promoting the educational, cultural, economic and general welfare of Lebanon. The commission actively pursues the placement of public art in public spaces within city limits, supports literary arts, and promotes musical and visual art performances.
The Lebanon Arts Commission meets at least quarterly each calendar year but could meet as frequently as once a month.
The deadline to apply for this position is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
To apply for either post, fill out a City Board/Committee/Commission application which is available online at www.LebanonOregon.gov/cc or can be picked up at City Hall, 925 S. Main Street.
