Local authorities continue to investigate a fire that started in the gym of South Albany High School Tuesday night.
According to an Albany Fire Department spokesperson, investigators, including members of the Albany Police Department, were to remain on scene throughout the day Wednesday. The gym, as well as an area of new construction at the school, would be closed off to students and staff for at least the remainder of the day.
The department responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke filled the gym and the school was evacuated.
Greater Albany Public Schools released several statements throughout the night Tuesday and on Wednesday, said the district would have additional support in place for students and staff.
"We recognize this is the second fire in four years for this community and that, in itself, may be traumatizing," Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a written statement.
In 2015, a fire destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and cooking and child development classrooms.
Authorities have not released the cause of the fire, but the investigation's final report is expected to be available in two to four weeks.
Students at South Albany High School followed their normal schedules Wednesday, and Albany Fire said it was working with staff to limit disruptions. GAPS said all classes impacted by the fire have been relocated to other areas of the school. The basketball games scheduled for Friday will be relocated, according to GAPS, but the Calapooia choir performance on Thursday will still be held on South Albany High School's campus.
"We are focusing on the fact that everyone was safe and responded the way that they should," Goff's statement said. "We are very appreciative of the Albany Fire Department for their quick response. ... Again, this is a situation where everyone responded as we would hope them to do. All students are safe. The damage is limited and our RedHawks are carrying on with their day."
