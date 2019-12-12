Tuesday's fire at South Albany High School does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to initial findings.
"We believe sharing a piece of the investigative conclusions in a timely manner is important for the healing and peace of mind for our South Albany High children, teachers, and the whole of our Albany community," Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said, following a statement released by Albany Fire Department.
The fire, which filled the original gymnasium and new construction at the high school with smoke, started at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Albany fire and police department personnel were on scene all day Wednesday.
According to Albany Fire Department spokesperson Sandy Roberts, the initial findings do not rule out the possibility that someone started the fire.
"Every piece of evidence we have at this point, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature," she said.
Roberts said the investigation will focus on other causes inside the building ranging from electrical to mechanical failures.
Albany Fire Department echoed GAPS in citing the school's history as the reason for sharing information prior to the release of the final report.
In 2015, a fire destroyed the high school’s cafeteria, music rooms and cooking and child development classrooms.
Students followed their normal schedules on Wednesday and according to the district, classes affected by the fire have been relocated.
The boys' basketball game scheduled for Friday was moved to LBCC, according to Principal Nate Munoz, who said that it's business as usual at the school.
"Things are going well," he said. "Aside from not having use of the existing gym, it's been business as usual. Our staff has been amazing, really helping the kids through this process, and the kids have been great as well."
Munoz said that part of the reason the adjustment may have had less of an impact is because students weren't using a portion of the area affected by the fire.
"That's new construction," he said. "It might have been different if we had been using that for a few months already."
Munoz said the school also appreciated the community support and that the local YMCA, Boys and Girls Club and Linn-Benton Community College had reached out to offer help.
"And I just want to say thank you to our district leadership which has been great and APD, AFD, they've been wonderful," he said.
The fire investigation is ongoing, according to Roberts, who said the final report will be completed in two to four weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.