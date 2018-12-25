South Albany High School graduate Cody Ray Raymond, a musician who appeared on “The Voice” this season, will return to his alma mater to perform on Friday, Jan. 18.
“It’ll be good to be back home for a show and see everyone I grew up with, not to mention back at my old high school where I started singing. I hope to see a lot of the class of 09 come hang,” Raymond wrote, in an email to the Democrat-Herald.
The concert at South Albany, 3705 Columbus St. SE, is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 18. Tyke James, who also performed on this season of "The Voice," is scheduled to perform as well.
During blind auditions on “The Voice,” Raymond was chosen by pop star Kelly Clarkson for her team. He progressed past his initial battle with a fellow squad member, but left the show shortly later due to personal matters.
Raymond, who sang in choir at South Albany, currently plays in Cody Ray & the New Favorites, a Seattle-area band. The group has a retro funk, soul and pop sound reminiscent of James Brown, Sly & the Family Stone, Gary Clark Jr. and others, according to the band’s website, www.codyraymondmusic.com.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $40 for VIP seating, which includes a seat in the balcony or up front, a meet-and-greet session before the show, a signed poster and a signed CD. There also is a small service charge added to the price of each ticket.
To purchase tickets, go to codyray.brownpapertickets.com.
