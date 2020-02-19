South Albany cheer team takes home 5th consecutive title

In cheer, a state competition can come down to a percentage of a point. On Feb. 15, the South Albany High School cheerleading team beat out six other squads for the 5A title at the OSAA Cheerleading State Championships, held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. And they did it by 14 points.
And the team didn't just win. They took home the title for the fifth year in a row.
"To have a team win a state championship is a big deal," said SAHS Principal Nate Munoz. "But to win five times in a row? It's pretty elite. We're proud of them."
The team is often on campus before 6 a.m. for dance practice, said coach Courtney Marstall. Then there are the usual classes to attend, where the team, overall, maintains a 3.0 or higher GPA. Then, once the last bell rings, team members head to cheer practices that can last up to three hours.
"Then they cheer at football and basketball games at the end of the day depending on the season," Marstall said.
"They're athletes," Munoz noted. "I consider them the top athletic team on campus. Not only are they athletes, they're great athletes, and as a father of three daughters, it's great to see them recognized as athletes. They're examples for our school."
Marstall agreed, noting that a common misconception about cheer is that it is strictly an activity and not a sport.
"I agree that crowd-leading can be considered an activity," she said. "But the sport comes in during competition. It's super-demanding and very athletic."
To pull off their win on Saturday, the team started practicing in the fall in between cheering at games. The routine purposefully consisted of difficult stunts and tumbling that could have meant disaster if the team didn't pull them off.
"The scoring works based on difficulty and execution," Marstall said. "The more difficult the stunt, the higher the point value, but you have to execute that move as well for the additional points."
The South Albany team pulled in a score of 165.1. Second place went to Ridgefield High School in Bend with a score of 151.2.
"It's very rare not to win by decimals," Marstall said.
Also rare? To have seniors on the team who can now call themselves four-time state champions.
"It was a cool feeling," said senior Summer Ohling, one of the team's five captains.
The Santiam Christian cheer team were also big winners Saturday, taking home the 3A/2A/1A title. Sweet Home and Crescent Valley high schools finished third in the 4A and co-ed small categories, respectively. Lebanon placed fourth in the 5A division.