'Someone will die': Jefferson Fire urges floaters to avoid Santiam River

The Jefferson Fire District is urging residents not to float the Santiam River between Greens Bridge and the Jefferson boat ramp, as there have been 19 water rescues in that area since Sunday.

“We don’t get that many calls in an entire summer sometimes,” said Tammy Robbins, agency spokeswoman. A dozen of the calls took place on Tuesday night alone.

The confluence of the north and south forks of the Santiam River is heavy with debris, as high water flows this year have eroded the banks and led to downed trees. The water continues to be higher and swifter than normal.

During a trip to the logjam at the confluence on Thursday afternoon, Louis Gisler, JFD division chief, said he worried about residents floating the river from Greens Bridge on inner tubes, air mattresses and pool toys.

"If things keep going the way they're going, someone will die," Gisler said.

The combination of downed trees, branches and rootballs are called “strainers,” Gisler said. For an analogy, he described someone draining pasta into a colander. “The water goes through, but the noodles don’t. As a person, you’re the noodle,” Gisler added. “The water is going to shove you into it and not let you off.”

The confluence is like a giant obstacle course right now, said firefighter/paramedic Stephanie McClung, the district's logistics supervisor. “When you’re in an inner tube, you can’t steer,” she said.

The cold water of the Santiam is another factor to take into account. “The water temperature is so cold that your muscles freeze up and you can’t swim. It doesn’t matter if you’re an Olympic swimmer,” she added.