Some jobless benefits continue unbroken for Oregonians under Biden plan

"Our goal is to have them be paid out by the end of next week," Gerstenfeld said, for self-employed and gig workers who still qualify for federal benefits, and for workers who still qualify for federal benefits that kick in after they received 26 weeks of payments from the state trust fund. These programs are known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

For workers in both programs who have exhausted their federal benefits — but are newly eligible for 25 more weeks because of the extensions — Gerstenfeld they will be affected most by the changeover.

"We remain focused on minimizing any disruption some people may see before we are fully able to implement all of the extensions and new aspects of those programs," he said.

Workloads persist

Gerstenfeld said the number of claims in "adjudication," which require more review by the agency staff, remains around the 6,000 mark. It had been far higher but the backlog has been whittled down.

"We are able to get through those claims much more rapidly than we were before," he said, and most are now resolved within four to six weeks because they are flagged earlier. "But we will always have some claims that require adjudication."