Here's a look at school districts with delays and snow routes for Wednesday.
The Alsea School District is on a two-hour delay.
The Jefferson School District has closed schools for students due to ice. Staff members are on a two-hour delay or may come when safe.
Kidco Head Start's Philomath Center class is canceled for Wednesday.
Lacomb School will be closed due to broken pump for its water supply. Staff will report on a two-hour delay.
Philomath School District buses are on a two-hour delay, with all buses except for 42, 46 and 47 on snow routes.
The Santiam Canyon School District is on a two-hour delay.
