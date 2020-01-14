Here's a look at school districts with delays and snow routes for Tuesday.

The Alsea School District is on a two-hour delay.

The Santiam Canyon School District is on a two-hour delay. 

Lebanon Community School buses are running on snow routes today.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Philomath School District is running snow routes except for buses 42, 46 and 47.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments