Here's a look at school districts with delays and snow routes for Tuesday.
The Alsea School District is on a two-hour delay.
The Santiam Canyon School District is on a two-hour delay.
Lebanon Community School buses are running on snow routes today.
The Philomath School District is running snow routes except for buses 42, 46 and 47.
