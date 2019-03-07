Wintry conditions resulted in the closure of Sweet Home schools on Thursday, as well as delays for the Monroe and Santiam Canyon districts.
The possibility of snow was in the forecast overnight and on Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. With any sort of precipitation, roads could be slippery, as the low temperature is predicted to dip below freezing.
The Albany and Corvallis areas, as well as Alsea and the central Coast Range, have a 60 percent likelihood of snow on Thursday night.
That’s followed by a 70 percent chance of a mix of rain and snow on Friday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, however, according to the Weather Service forecast.
Sweet Home and the central Cascades foothills have a 40 percent chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.
On Friday, the Sweet Home area has a 70 percent chance of snow and rain showers, and less than a half-inch of new snow could accumulate, according to the Weather Service forecast. The Cascades foothills have a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday night, though no significant snowfall is expected.
