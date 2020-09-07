Smoke pours into mid-valley from Cascade forest fires; NWS issues air quality alert, fire danger warning

Thick smoke poured into the mid-Willamette Valley from forest fires outside the area on Monday night.

Jason Bolen, division chief with the Lebanon Fire District, said east winds were pushing smoke into the valley from wild fires in the Sisters area and elsewhere in the Cascades.

“There are some fires in southeast Washington, and their smoke is pushing to Central Oregon, so that’s probably pushing down to us, too,” he added.

The Lebanon Fire District had no significant fires as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, nor did Albany. The city of Albany noted in a social media post that the region could even see falling ash from the Cascades blazes.

“We’re going to have a couple days of really high temperatures, potentially strong winds, so it’s going to be a little bit dramatic for people to see,” Bolen said. “We’re going to see some really strange weather over the next couple of days.”

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for the Willamette Valley through 5 p.m. Tuesday, warning that smoky conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose and aggravate heart and lung diseases and other health problems, the alert states. Residents should avoid strenuous outdoor activity and stay indoors if possible, with windows and doors closed. Bolen urged residents with respiratory issues to stay inside.

The National Weather Service also is warning residents and about high fire danger.

A red flag warning issued by the agency remains in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Coast Range through the foothills of the Cascades. The notice includes the communities of Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home.