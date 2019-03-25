Six schools from Linn and Benton counties will compete in the Oregon Battle of the Books state tournament, scheduled to be held April 6 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.
“It’s a really big deal. In Battle of the Books, there’s no 5A or 6A. It’s the entire state on the same playing field, small school, big school,” said Deanna Chambers, the coach for Lebanon High School’s squad.
The Lebanon team took first place in the high school category during a regional competition at Philomath High School on March 16.
Two years ago, the Lebanon High School team won state, and last year, it took second. “We’re hoping to recapture the title again,” Chambers said.
The elementary school competition will include Riverview Elementary School in Lebanon, which took first place in the Region 2 east division in Woodburn on March 2.
Fifth-graders from North Albany Elementary School, the Hogwarts’ Heroes, qualified by taking second in the Region 2 west division in Newberg on March 9.
Cheldelin Middle School placed second in the regional middle school competition held at Philomath on March 16, and Linus Pauling Middle School also qualified with a fourth place result.
Crescent Valley took second place in the Region 2 high school competition to qualify for the state tournament.
The Battle of the Books' list features a dozen or more titles.
Few students actually get through all of the books individually, so teamwork during the battle is important to the final result. Battles consist of a series of questions about the books on the list and teams earn points for correct answers.
Students typically prepare for the competition outside of classroom time at many schools, educators said.
“Our group meets at lunchtime, but all the reading is done before and after school,” Chambers said.
Tournament teams are limited to five players. While many participating students are considered high achievers, others just love reading or want to compete with their friends, said Kilee Sowa, principal of North Albany Elementary School.
North Albany Elementary School, for example, had about 40 teams with more than 200 students. The school has about 350 third- through fifth-graders.
“We had school battles, then we had a district battle” to decide which teams went to regionals, Sowa said.
The Oregon Battle of the Books is run completely by volunteers through the Oregon Association of School Libraries.
The goal of the program is to encourage and recognize students who enjoy reading, to broaden reading interests, to increase reading comprehension, promote academic excellence, and to promote cooperative learning and teamwork among students.
“It’s great to get kids excited about reading. They often find genres or a character or an author they love,” Sowa said.
