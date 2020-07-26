Six new COVID-19 cases for Linn, Benton counties

Oregon announced 277 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including five in Linn County and one in Benton County.

That brings the state’s total to 16,758 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Oregon also reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 289.

Linn County now has 223 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County has 134 cases and six deaths, according to OHA data.

Statewide, there have been 361,717 negative tests, with 9,859 of those from Linn County and 7,757 from Benton County.

The United States has roughly 1.63 million cases of COVID-19, with nearly 146,000 deaths from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday.

All of the individuals whose deaths were reported by Oregon on Sunday had underlying health conditions. They are: a 40-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 1 and died on July 22 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; a 56-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 23 at his residence; and a 63-year-old Malheur County woman who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 21 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario.

Oregon’s other new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (21), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (13), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Umatilla (43), Wasco (5), Washington (39) and Yamhill (6).