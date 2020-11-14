Six more Oregonians die of coronavirus, 51 mid-valley cases announced

State health officials reported Saturday the death of six more Oregonians due to the coronavirus in addition to 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases. It marked the third consecutive day in which the Oregon Health Authority has announced more than 1,000 new cases.
Linn county set a record with 34 new cases. The county's old mark was 31 on Oct. 7.
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case.
The state death toll has now reached 759, the Oregon Health Authority announced, after the deaths of an 87-year-old woman, a 96-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman, all from Multnomah County at their residences; an 87-year-old Lane County man at his residence; and an 84-year-old Clackamas County man at Providence Portland Medical Center.
The 1,097 new confirmed or presumptive cases bring the state total of positive tests to 56,018. Among those cases were 17 found in Benton County and the 34 in Linn. Benton now has passed 600 cases to 601 and has had seven deaths. Linn has 1,088 total cases and 17 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (11), Clackamas (144), Clatsop (5), Columbia (11), Coos (14), Crook (8), Deschutes (47), Douglas (23), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (109), Jefferson (11), Josephine (9), Klamath (20), Lake (2), Lane (77), Lincoln (10), Malheur (19), Marion (59), Morrow (6), Multnomah (146), Polk (15), Umatilla (39), Union (5), Wasco (17), Washington (191), and Yamhill (37).
Multnomah leads the state with 12,521 cases, more than 22% of the state's total, and 125 deaths. Marion is next with 7,324 cases and 124 deaths, followed by Washington (7,714 cases and 89 deaths.
Nationally, the coronavirus is blamed for 10.6 million confirmed infections and almost a quarter-million deaths, with the closely watched University of Washington model projecting nearly 439,000 dead by March 1. Deaths have climbed to about 1,000 a day on average.
For more statewide pandemic information, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
