Six hurt in Kennel Road accident

The Tuesday morning crash that closed a portion of Highway 20 in Albany may have been caused after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.
According to Oregon State Police, the accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. when a 2005 black Ford Focus, driven by a minor female, entered the intersection at Highway 20 and Kennel Road. Six other minor passengers were in the car.
A witness, according to OSP, said that the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign.
"A westbound 2013 silver Jeep Utility driven by a single occupant adult female struck the Ford Focus broadside in the passenger side," OSP reported in a statement.
Both vehicles went down an embankment, coming to a rest in a field on the north shoulder of Highway 20 near milepost 2.5.
Albany Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Fire District personnel also responded to the scene.
According to AFD, the Ford was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. At least one unrestrained passenger, OSP said, had been ejected.
According to various agencies, AFD transported one individual to Samaritan Albany General Hospital and another to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Jefferson Fire District transported one person with minor injuries. No fatalities were reported, but six people at the scene sustained injuries that ranged in severity. All, however, are expected to recover.
Both east and westbound lanes of Highway 20 were closed for approximately 35 minutes, according to OSP. One land was opened with flaggers for an additional 45 minutes while the vehicles were recovered.