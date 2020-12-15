Shop Lebanon campaign offers aid for businesses

A "Save Lebanon, Buy Local" campaign has been launched this month to assist Lebanon businesses.

The program was put together by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Gillott Home Team. The goal is to remind residents of the importance of supporting locally owned businesses this holiday season and in the months ahead.

"We always want people to think about shopping local," said Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce. "This year it went from important to critical. Businesses do between 20 and 30% of their annual sales during this time of year. It's more important than ever that we saturate the town with reminders that hitting the Amazon button is hurting local people."

Cassie Cruze, the Main Street Manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, said it is important to remember that shopping locally benefits many more people than just the original retailer.

"Sixty-seven cents on the dollar stays within our local community when people shop local. It's a ripple effect, it doesn't just stop at the store it continues on throughout the community," Cruze said.