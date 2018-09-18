An application to move the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival has hit a snag, with Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon saying he won't sign off on a security plan for the festival's new location.
Organizers of the four-day concert applied in July for the permit. Chairman Roger Nyquist of the Linn County Board of Commissioners notified applicant Anne Hankins via email in August that the permit application is incomplete until it includes an "approved traffic plan" and a contract with the Sheriff’s Office for security.
"We will schedule your application for a hearing when the application is complete," Nyquist wrote.
The Sheriff's Office contract may be problematic, however. Yon said problems with past festivals have taken too much time from his deputies to be worth the effort.
Yon said he was at the event all four days this past August and saw "more impaired individuals" than he's seen during any other year he's attended. He said he had to pull patrol staff from the road to work the event after the Kid Rock concert and had to cancel time off for criminal division employees to fill all the positions needed.
"It literally taxes our resources to the point that if we had a major incident anywhere else in the county, we wouldn't have the resources to respond," he wrote in an email to the Democrat-Herald.
"My duty is to the entire county and not a small group of people. I understand this event can be a good fundraiser for different groups in our community, but I have to worry about the safety of the public first."
Hankins was not immediately available to give information on any alternative security plans the festival might have. In an emailed response to Nyquist, she said the festival would hold neighborhood meetings for the Harrisburg site to address any concerns. She also said the festival likely would move out of the area if it can't secure a long-term lease in Harrisburg.
For the past decade, the festival has operated on land about three miles east of Brownsville. Commissioners agreed in May 2016 to a five-year permit for that location.
Reed Anderson, who owns the property, said he is strongly encouraging the festival to move elsewhere. Hankins has long been interested in seeing concert attendance grow past the 25,000 cap set by Linn County, and Anderson has said that's more than his 300 acres can reasonably accommodate.
However, Anderson said, if the festival gets stuck, he can make arrangements.
"You're right in the fact we would rather them go someplace else, but they do have, I think, two years left on a five-year permit," he said.
As to whether he'd allow the festival to stay in Brownsville another year, he said: "I'm not saying no."
The website for the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival states next year's shows will be Aug. 15-18, 2019. It does not yet list a location or ticket details.
Festival organizers want to move to a 1,000-acre farm on Priceboro Road east of Harrisburg owned by John Langdon, Langdon & Sons. Daily attendance would remain capped at 25,000 for 2019, according to the permit request.
Nyquist said the Linn County Board of Commissioners will spend part of its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 25, discussing how the 2018 festival went.
"We will not be considering the Harrisburg application at this time," he said. "If we don't get a complete application we'll be forced to do something in 150 days, because there's a 150-day timeline."
The application is about 60 days along on that timeline, Nyquist said.
