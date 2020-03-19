Shedd-area toddler dies in accidental drowning

A Shedd-area toddler died in an apparent accidental drowning on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Marvin Gerig was 2.
According to the news release, at 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from from Benjamin Gerig, 25, who stated his son was missing from the family’s residence on Boston Mill Drive. The father had been outside doing yardwork with the boy.
Deputies and personnel with the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District responded and joined family and neighbors in searching for the child.
At 7:19 p.m., the child was located down a steep embankment along the driveway of the residence and was submerged in several inches of water. The Calapooia River runs through Gerig’s property near the driveway.
A deputy climbed down and pulled the toddler from the water, and EMS personnel began life-saving measures.
Medics transported the toddler to Samaritan Albany General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.