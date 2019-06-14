A man serving time at the Oregon State Penitentiary for sex crimes pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse and attempted first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Kenneth Eric Hunt, 45, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.
The prosecution and defense have agreed to a negotiated settlement where he will be sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison, according to court paperwork. Three other sex crime charges are set to be dismissed at sentencing.
The crimes allegedly occurred between January 2010 and August 2013, and the victim was a girl less than 14 years old at the time, according to the charging document.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and Hunt first appeared in court on the charges in August.
The state sought an enhanced sentence in the case, where Hunt would get more prison time than typical for the crimes.
As part of the negotiated settlement, Hunt admitted to an enhancement factor – persistent involvement in similar prior offenses, according to court paperwork.
Hunt is currently serving a prison sentence of nearly four years for sex crimes. He pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court in March 2016 to first-degree online corruption of a child and four counts of third-degree sex abuse.
Court paperwork indicates that Hunt was from Doyle, California and the crimes occurred in 2014. In that case, there were two victims, both of them underage females.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.