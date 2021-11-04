Seven new Linn County deaths in latest COVID-19 numbers

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Nov. 4 reported 74 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide, including seven in Linn County.

The latest figures raises Oregon’s COVID-19-related death total to 4,543.

Additionally, there were 1,211 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, raising the state’s case total to 371,001.

Linn County saw 55 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Linn County in Thursday’s report, raising that county’s case total to 13,657. There were 11 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County, raising that county’s case total to 5,759.

The seven Linn County deaths bumps that county’s death total to 141. There were no Benton County deaths, and that county’s death toll remains at 31. Details about those who died will be available in a later news release.

Information about the one Linn County death in Wednesday’s report was released on Thursday — a 79-year-old man died at his residence on June 7. OHA is continuing to catch up on reporting more than 500 deaths that were missed earlier this year.

OHA released its weekly COVID-19 breakthrough report on Thursday, showing that 75.4% of cases between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 8,239 cases, only 24.6% occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool in reducing the spread of the virus, according to health authorities.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 553 patients hospitalized with the virus in Oregon, 125 of whom are in intensive care unit beds.

There are 65 adult ICU beds available out of 688, or 9% availability. There are 280 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 , or 7% availability.

Vaccinations: There are now 2.6 million Oregonians with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 2.4 million Oregonians who have completed their vaccine series. There are 368,849 people in Oregon who have gotten an extra dose of the vaccine.

National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 79,820 new cases on Thursday, bringing the U.S. case total to nearly 46.2 million. There were 1,512 new deaths in the country, bringing the nationwide death total to 747,970.

