The thrill of performing in public never gets old.
On Thursday, Sept. 13, the Lebanon Senior Center hosted its third annual talent show, Silver Follies III, with a wide variety of solo acts and group performances.
The event drew a great review from at least one of its performers.
“That was great,” said Kathleen McGrew, who shared her comic tale of a real-life adventure with an orphaned pig.
Linda and Jerry Parks shared some of the music that they are working hard to preserve. The couple, who have been married for 38 years, are members of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association and recently spent four days in Prineville at a musical gathering hosted by the organization.
They perform regularly each month at several locations in the Lebanon area and also teach classes in which a new generation of musicians can build their skills on fiddle, guitar, mandolin, upright bass and other instruments.
Linda Parks said that for her, preserving our musical heritage is her favorite part of performing.
“For us, it’s to keep that old time music alive. This is our history,” Parks said.
Rebecca Wirfs, activities planner at the Lebanon Senior Center, organized the event.
She said the lineup this year was very good. She is especially happy to see the Senior Center Dulcimer Group continue to grow.
“The dulcimers have performed every year and every year they get better,” Wirfs said.
While some of the performers, such as the Parks, are veterans on stage, it is a new experience for others.
“We’ve had people cross things off their bucket list, so to speak,” Wirfs said of some first-time performers. “It’s a nice, safe stage to try something new and show a talent.”
The show was concluded by a piano performance by Bob Williams, 80.
He started piano lessons when he was just 5 years old and has performed in a variety of settings over the years. Williams recalled entertaining his fellow soldiers as a member of the United States Army while stationed in Germany. Today, he performs several times a month in Lebanon, playing at the Oaks, the veterans’ home and other locations.
Williams capped the show with a program of patriotic music, which included the official songs of the United States armed forces.
“I think it is appropriate to close out the show by celebrating the greatest country on the face of the earth,” Williams said.
