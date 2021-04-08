Senate backs civics requirement for graduation in Oregon

"One thing that should not divide our citizenry is our deep love and abiding concern for our state and federal constitutions and our love for our country and state," he said. "That requires an active citizenry engaged in learning our history and how government functions."

Sen. Lew Frederick of Portland, a former broadcast journalist, said real-life politics isn't as it is portrayed in television shows or movies.

"At its core, it is a careful acknowledgment and respect for all Oregonians — the ability and the desire to make Oregon better by working together," he said. "Demonizing other Oregonians only brings out more demons, more targets — and fewer paths to a better state. Understanding those paths is what the study of civics is ultimately all about."

Sen. Chuck Riley of Hillsboro said he has offered himself as a guest speaker in schools. "I encourage you to do the same in your districts," he said.

The bill drew just three votes against it: Republicans Dallas Heard of Roseburg and Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls, and independent Brian Boquist of Dallas.

Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, is the chief sponsor of a similar bill in the House.

"We are either serious about civics education and pass this legislation," Evans, a college instructor in speech communication, said, "or we are going to continue to kick the can down the road, and we are going to continue to see a public that does not know how to vote for their own self-interest because they don't understand how government works."

