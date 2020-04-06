Second suspect charged in connection to Corvallis metal rod assault from mid-March

A second suspect was accused last week in connection to a Corvallis assault from mid-March where a man was reportedly beaten with a metal rod.

Ralph Owen Champ, 20, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault in Benton County Circuit Court on March 31.

Champ, who was arrested on March 30 by the Corvallis Police Department, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Locke Williams set his bail at $50,000. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday.

The assault allegedly occurred at about 10:40 p.m. March 14 in the 900 block of Southeast Richland Avenue in Corvallis.

The accuser was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with multiple contusions and lacerations to his head, face, back and torso. He told authorities that multiple assailants had beaten him with what he believed to be a tire iron.

Champ’s co-defendant in the case, Hector Rogelio Sanchez-Bustillos, 22, was charged on March 20 with second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.

