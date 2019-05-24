SUNDAY
Patriotic Concert 2019, 4 p.m., Jefferson High School, 575 Washington St., Jefferson. Patriotic musical salute featuring the Athens Classic City Band. Event will include an armed services flag presentation and veteran recognition. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/323661258269576/.
MONDAY
Memorial Day Service, 9 a.m. Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery, 35707 Kirk Ave. Hosted by American Legion Auxiliary 133 and Travis Moothart Memorial Post.
Corvallis American Legion Post 11 Annual Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Crystal Lake Cemetery, 1945 SE Crystal Lake Drive. Information: N. Jones, 541-760-3109.
Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., IOOF Cemetery Road, Lebanon. Fire Chief Gordon Sletmoe will be the guest speaker. Hosted by Lebanon American Legion Post 51, which will have an honor guard to present and retrieve colors.
Memorial Day Service, 10:30 a.m., Crawfordsville Union Cemetery, Highway 228, near Bush Creek Road. Hosted by American Legion Post 133.
Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Linn County Veterans Memorial, Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Presented by the Linn County Veterans Memorial Association. Information: 541-990-7715 or https://albanyvisitors.com/event/memorial-day-service/?instance_id=14449.
Memorial Celebration, 2 p.m., Benton County Veterans Memorial, National Guard Armory, 1100 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. Live music begins at 1:30 p.m. Commander Timothy Reidy of the Navy ROTC will give the keynote speech. Harry Lagerstedt, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, will be given the flag of honor. The program will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.
Memorial Day Program, 2:30 p.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. Corvallis Scout Troop 3 and the O.K. Chorale, a 24-voice four-part choir will present a family-friendly, audience participation event. Free. Parking at Bi-Mart.
Memorial Day concert: "A Day of Remembrance," 7 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The Willamette Valley Concert Band, directed by Mike Bevington and special guest director emeritus Richard Sorenson, will perform. Donations accepted. Proceeds will help mid-valley music students attend summer music camps. Information: jddlove@cat-tummy.com.
