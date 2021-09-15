Scott Vignos named OSU's interim VP and chief diversity officer

Scott Vignos has been named Oregon State University's interim vice president and chief diversity officer. He replaces Charlene Alexander, who is leaving to take a position as chief strategy officer at Ball State University.

Vignos previously served as the assistant vice president for strategic diversity initiatives, and he begins his new role Monday. OSU’s interim president, Becky Johnson, led the outreach process in his hiring.

“These conversations provided invaluable input regarding priorities for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within OSU and addressing systemic racism in the university community,” Johnson said. “It was clear that Scott, with his enduring passion for justice through action, is ideally suited to take on this position.”

Vignos has been with OSU since 2015. He has served as director of strategic initiatives in the Office of Institutional Diversity and assistant vice president, as well as participated in numerous task forces and action groups.

“I am deeply grateful to Interim President Johnson and the OSU community for placing their trust in me as we continue the vital work of creating a more equitable and just Oregon State University,” Vignos said. “I look forward to nurturing existing relationships, and cultivating new ones, as the Office of Institutional Diversity works in partnership to support the many incredible efforts under way across the university to advance inclusive excellence.”

