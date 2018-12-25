Krysta Sprague, who teaches agriculture at Scio High School, has been selected for a 2018 Teachers Turn the Key professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
As a scholarship recipient, Sprage attended the association's annual convention Nov. 27-Dec. 1 in San Antonio, Texas.
The Teachers Turn the Key scholarship brings together ag educators with two to four years of experience for a three-day professional development workshop that addresses issues specific to the early years of teaching agriculture.
Participants also have the opportunity to become involved in association leadership and network with other convention attendees.
Based in Lexington, Kentucky, NAAE is the professional organization for agricultural educators and has more than 8,000 members nationwide. It provides members with professional networking and development opportunities, professional liability coverage, and awards and recognition programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.