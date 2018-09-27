A Scio man convicted of raping a teenage girl was sentenced on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court to more than eight years in prison.
Shawn Lee Hooper, 40, was found guilty of first-degree rape at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial earlier this month.
“I think the thing that stuck out for me (about this case) was the horrible abuse of trust this defendant engaged in,” said prosecutor Michael Wynhausen. Hooper knew the victim, who was in her early teens when the crime occurred between September and December 2015.
Wynhausen said he was pleased with the outcome of Hooper’s case. “I think he deserves the sentence he received and then some,” Wynhausen added.
Hooper won't be eligible for alternative incarceration programs and he won't be able to reduce his sentence with good behavior in the prison system.
During opening arguments in the trial, Wynhausen said the sex wasn’t forcible, but under the terms of the law, it was rape.
The 12-member jury found Hooper not guilty of four additional counts of first-degree rape.
The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Hooper was arrested in March 2016.
