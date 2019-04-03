A Scio man has been convicted of charges regarding a Christmas morning assault involving a hatchet and bleach.
Cyle Eastman Schrunk, 31, pleaded no contest to menacing and two counts of fourth-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning. In a separate case, Schrunk pleaded no contest to first-degree criminal trespass.
Per terms of a negotiated settlement in the cases, Schrunk was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which he has already served.
According to authorities, Schrunk showed up at a Christmas Eve party on a farm in the 39000 block of Highway 226 and was acting abnormally,
The victim, an adult male, asked Schrunk to leave. The resident was walking to his trailer when Schrunk approached him with a hatchet in his hand.
Schrunk raised the hatchet, then punched the victim in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
“He said to the victim, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos said on Wednesday.
Schrunk picked up a bottle of bleach and splashed bleach in the victim’s face, Kalodimos added.
The two began wrestling, and Schrunk got behind the victim and started choking him, according to authorities. Kalodimos said that the victim was able to get Schrunk to release the chokehold by poking him in the eyes.
The victim got on top of Schrunk and punched him several times in the face, and Schrunk said he would stop fighting, according to the affidavit.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the farm at about 1 a.m. on Christmas.
Defense attorney Michael Lowry said that there was conflicting information on who started the fight.
“There’s certainly dispute over the facts,” he added.
Schrunk initially was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison. However, in the plea deal, those charges were reduced. A charge of strangulation also was dismissed in the assault case.
In the trespassing case, a charge of second-degree failure to appear was dismissed per terms of the negotiated settlement.
