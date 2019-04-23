Benjamin Grafton

A Scio man was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence) in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Benjamin Leroy Grafton, 43, is accused of committing the crime on March 26, and his accuser is a female, according to the charging document.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Grafton’s bail at $75,000 in the assault case and an open case that has charges of providing false information to police and interfering with a peace officer.

In the latter case, the crimes allegedly occurred on Monday.

Prosecutor Alex Olenick requested $75,000 for security, saying that Grafton had a history of violent conduct and three recent failure to appear convictions.

Olenick also said that Grafton has a prior domestic abuse conviction out of Alaska.

Michael Lowry was appointed as Grafton’s defense attorney, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for May 6.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

Kyle Odegard

