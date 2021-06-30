Schools back in person this fall, but local districts will offer remote options

State education officials announced last week "the path is clear" for students to return to full time, in-person instruction at Oregon K-12 schools this fall.

For mid-valley school districts, however, that path has a few obstacles left — such as, who, if anyone, should continue to wear masks? How will recess, lunchtime and P.E. work? And what exactly should they do with the remote options they made available all last year?

"We anticipate being back in person and will offer a K-8 online option, but anything more is a guess," Bo Yates, superintendent of the Lebanon Community School District, said by email Monday.

The Oregon Department of Education announced a "resiliency framework" June 25 for the 2021-22 school year, meant to shift public schools back to more traditional schedules based on local decisions.

The framework reflects Gov. Kate Brown's announcement to lift all remaining COVID-10 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon emergency statutes, including executive orders for K-12 schools, as of this week.

According to ODE, the plan is to return this fall to full-time, in-person classes, complete with instructional time requirements. Online programs may be offered at the discretion of local districts.