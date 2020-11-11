Scholarship established in honor of Anne Williams

A scholarship fund is being created in memory of Lebanon High School teacher Anne Williams.

Williams’ family launched the scholarship on Oct. 23, which would have been Williams’ 44th birthday. The longtime LHS teacher died Aug. 27 of colon cancer.

“She was amazing, just an amazing person and touched so many people’s lives,” said Kathleen Ramirez, Williams’ sister-in-law.

As a teacher, Williams sat in on many scholarship interviews and wrote many letters of recommendation for students. She knew what she wanted to recognize in the scholarship her family was creating and helped set the guidelines and the essay question which each applicant must answer.

“Anne set the parameters for the scholarship,” Ramirez said. “It will be open to any Lebanon High School senior who is going to any school. It doesn’t have to be a four-year or a two-year, it can be a trade school, it can be a beauty school. And our plan is that it is a renewable scholarship.”

The scholarship is intended to support students who have overcome a hardship and are still persevering to continue their education, Ramirez said.

The amount of the scholarship award has not yet been determined and will depend upon the amount of community support received. Williams’ family made a donation to launch the scholarship and is now actively seeking donations.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to the Lebanon Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 2052, Lebanon, OR, 97355. Donors should indicate that the donation is for Anne Williams. All donations are tax deductible.