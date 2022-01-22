Say goodbye to Taylor Street Ovens, Corvallis cookie baker for 23 years

Taylor Street Ovens, 1025 NW Ninth St. in Corvallis, will be closing its doors for the last time this week.

A cookie staple in the mid-valley for the past three decades, the business had a mission to hire and train individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“Our motto is ‘In business to make a difference,’” said Ken Smith, executive director for Cornerstone Associates Inc., the company which owns the bakery. “We were creating opportunities in which we could train folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities and then support them in finding other jobs outside that business locale.”

Taylor Street Ovens has been selling cookies, cakes, pies and other bakery and deli goods for 23 years in its current location. But due to new state regulations regarding disability services, and the loss of the building lease, the bakery will have to close. Jan. 28 is its last day.

Smith said the bakery made sales up and down Interstate 5, delivering from Eugene to Portland three to five times a week. They baked as many as 16 dozen cookies each day to keep up with the demand in the mid-valley.

The bakery's status in the community — and its cookies — were "iconic" enough for the staff at the Gazette-Times to name it one of the 50 objects of Corvallis in 2014.

With the closure on the horizon, Corvallis community members are heading to the shop to get some of their favorite treats before it's too late.

Rhonda Hynes has been coming to the bakery for what she guesses is about 20 years. She walked into the shop Friday morning to pick up some of her favorite cookies.

"These are the most delicious ginger cookies in the whole city," she said.

Hynes has always loved the bakery's mission and vision, she said, adding that she hopes the group can find a new location to reopen Taylor Street Ovens some time in the near future.

Carly Hilton also stopped by the store. She was there to pick up a cake. She used to work for Cornerstone Associates, so she's familiar with Taylor Street Ovens and its staff.

"I had just found out (about the closure) when I came in to order a cake last week," Hilton said. "I was surprised and disappointed. What does this mean for the associates and the community?"

The staff at the bakery are working furiously to fill orders before Jan. 28. Kathy Trotter, who has been with Cornerstone Associates for 43 years, said community members are trying to stock up on cookies. She described the demand as "astronomical" and said the bakery has had to order a lot of supplies just to keep up.

Trotter was particularly sad about closing the bakery's doors. She was there when Cornerstone Associates bought the bakery in 1990, and she was there when the shop moved to its current location on Ninth Street. She even served as bakery manager from 1995 to 2005.

"It's been a nice run, but COVID has really devastated us," Trotter said. "It feels horrible. We've had the bakery for 31, 32 years. It's really sad. We put out such a good product."

There will be a liquidation sale sometime in February, although an exact date has not yet been decided. Smith said he hopes to keep some equipment that is irreplaceable in the hopes that the bakery can reopen somewhere else, but everything else will be sold.

Trotter is holding out that a new location will be found. She said what she will miss the most is working with individuals with disabilities and learning about the baking industry and passing that knowledge on to others.

“I really can’t reiterate enough how beneficial the community has been in supporting us in our mission and our role,” Smith said. “We’re sad to go. But while Taylor Street Ovens is closing, we hope the mission we provided remains.”

