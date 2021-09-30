Santiam State Forest gets grant to aid reforestation efforts

Reforestation efforts in the Santiam State Forest will be boosted by a nearly $1 million grant from a national nonprofit. The Oregon Department of Forestry said that the additional funds will help the agency plant about 2 million more seedlings next year in the forest that was heavily damaged by the 2020 Labor Day fires.

The $927,000 comes courtesy of American Forests, a nonprofit founded in 1875 that says on its website it has helped plant millions of trees in all 50 states.

“Part of what makes this partnership so great is that their mission aligns with replanting and restoring the Santiam and that’s a wonderful opportunity for a partnership,” ODF spokesman Jason Cox said. “American Forests was certainly very proactive in reaching out to us to see what we needed and how they can help.”

The 2020 fires burned more than a million acres of forests across Oregon, over 16,000 of which were in the Santiam Forest. The fires burned in a mosaic patchwork, with state, federal and private lands affected by the Lionshead, Beachie Creek, Riverside and Holiday Farm fires.

The Santiam State Forest spans portions of Linn, Marion and Clackamas counties.

