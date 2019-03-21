The cause of the Santiam Park Fire near Lyons remains under investigation on Thursday afternoon, said Bobbi Doan, Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman.
As of Thursday morning, 100 percent of the fire had been lined, Doan added.
About 100 personnel were working on the fire on Thursday, including crews from the Coffee Creek Female Correctional Facility and U.S. Forest Service – Willamette National Forest, according to the ODF Facebook page.
Multiple local fire agencies and state agencies have participated in the effort to fight the Santiam Park Fire, which scorched an estimated 189 acres.
Fire crews were focused on Thursday on finding hot spots, strengthening containment lines and working toward the interior of the fire, the ODF Facebook page states.
The fire started on Tuesday afternoon near the North Santiam State Recreation Area off of Highway 22 in Marion County. A few hours later, pushed by winds, it jumped the river and spread into Linn County.
In total, 42 homes were evacuated on Tuesday due to the blaze — 30 in Linn County and 12 in Marion County. Residents who were forced from their properties due to the flames were able to return on Wednesday.
Sources have said that the fire started in a slash-burn area.
