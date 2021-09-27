Santiam Forest recreation sites begin opening back up after Labor Day fires

Parts of Santiam State Forest will reopen on Friday following more than a year of restricted access after the 2020 Labor Day fires tore through the forest. The announcement came on Monday from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“Most of the Santiam State Forest south of Highway 22 will re-open October 1, along with non-motorized access to the Stout Creek block north of the highway,” the release states.

This includes the Rock Creek area, which was not damaged by the fires, as well as Monument Peak, Mad Creek, Green Mountain and Sevenmile. Other areas, like Sardine Creek, Packsaddle Block, Evans Mountain, Elkhorn Road, Niagara and Rocky Top are all slated to reopen on Oct. 31 or whenever forestry operations wrap up there.

However, the Rock Creek Campground remains closed for the season. The Santiam Horse Camp and associated trails are still closed as recovery efforts continue after 2020’s fires.

The Stout Creek area north of Highway 22 was damaged by the fire and is only open to non-motorized access. Other areas that were severely damaged by the fires remain closed, like Shellburg Falls, Rocky Top, Natural Arch, and the High Lakes area.