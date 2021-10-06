Samaritan sells Wiley Creek Community in Sweet Home

The Wiley Creek Community retirement home in Sweet Home was sold last week by Samaritan Health Services to Mosaic Management, part of an ongoing effort to bolster healthcare services in East Linn County.

Samaritan ended up with Wiley Creek back around the late 1990s, when it acquired the Lebanon Community Hospital, which built the property. It’s the only retirement community Samaritan operates, so the sale is part of a pivot to focus solely on healthcare and get Wiley Creek Community into the hands of a company that specializes in senior residential care.

“We decided probably about a year or so ago that, quite frankly, it’s not our core business, and operating an assisted living facility would be better served by someone who that is their core business,” said Ryan Combes, COO of the Lebanon hospital who oversaw Wiley Creek when Samaritan owned it.

Mosaic owns 11 retirement communities in Oregon and Montana, with plans for a number of additional ones in Washington and California.

“One of the attractive things about Wiley Creek was the ability for us to work alongside Samaritan to provide additional health services to the community,” said Jeremy Schoenfelder, Mosaic’s director of development. “I believe this feeling is shared by all of us.”