Samaritan recognized as ‘Digital Health Most Wired’

Samaritan Health Services has been recognized as being a “Digital Health Most Wired” organization for applying core and advanced technologies into its clinical and business operations to improve health care in the communities it serves.

The recognition was announced on Monday by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. CHIME conducts an annual survey of tens of thousands of organizations to assess how effectively health care organizations use technology and to assess their level of performance.

As a “Most Wired level seven” organization, Samaritan Health Services has deployed technologies and strategies to analyze data and to achieve meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes, and have implemented more advanced technologies, like telehealth, to expand access to care, according to a press release from Samaritan.

“Many teams and organizations implement technology, but the Samaritan information services team takes it personally. You can feel the pride this team has in taking care of our community,” said Sonney Sapra, Samaritan vice president and chief information officer, in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0