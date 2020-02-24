Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital hosts "Baby Blast"

Sarah Byrd has five children, but she’s still more than willing to seek out advice.

Byrd attended the annual Baby Blast event on Thursday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital with two of her daughters: Paisley, 2, and Remi, who was born Jan. 2 at the hospital and was the first baby born in Lebanon in 2020.

“Dad’s been out of town this week working. We decided to get out of the house and we saw it on Facebook,” Byrd said.

This is the eighth year for the event and it has nearly outgrown its home in the conference room at the Lebanon hospital. New parents, experienced parents and expecting parents are all welcome.

Laurie Barajas, the maternal care coordinator for SLCH, said the idea behind the event was simple.

“How do we get new parents and parents of young children all the resources in one place so they don’t have to run around, and also introduce them to our hospital and the services we have,” Barajas said.

Each year, the Baby Blast event does exactly that. It brings together organizations and agencies who provide services which might be useful for parents and families.

This year, the lineup included:

• Samaritan Health Services pediatric, OB/GYN and family practice providers.

• Linn-Benton Community College, Family Resource and Education Center.

• Pediatric dental health providers.

• Community libraries.

• Medical supply companies.

• Linn County public health services.

• Prenatal services and parental counseling.