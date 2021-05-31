Samaritan Health Services to offer vaccinations at Boulder Falls

Samaritan Health Services will provide COVID-19 vaccinations from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive in Lebanon. Community members 12 and older are eligible for vaccination at this drop-in event.

Individuals will be asked for insurance information, for reimbursement of administrative fees related to the vaccinations. Individuals without insurance will not be charged a fee.

Everyone who receives a vaccination at this event will receive a $5 voucher for the 1847 Bar & Grill at the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn, next to the conference center. The voucher will be redeemable through Tuesday, June 8.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at this event:

• Pfizer is authorized for people 12 and older. This is a two-dose series, and your second dose will be scheduled before you leave.

• Johnson & Johnson, a one-dose vaccine, is authorized for people 18 and older.

Teens who are 15 and older do not need parental consent for COVID-19 vaccination. Those under 15 are required to have a parent or guardian present, or a signed consent form at the time of vaccination. Consent forms can be found at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccinations in use have been shown to be safe and very effective at protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death from coronavirus. More information is available at samhealth.org/COVIDVaccine. For more information, call 855-441-2311.

