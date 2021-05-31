 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samaritan Health Services to offer vaccinations at Boulder Falls
0 comments

Samaritan Health Services to offer vaccinations at Boulder Falls

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 06
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Samaritan Health Services will provide COVID-19 vaccinations from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive in Lebanon. Community members 12 and older are eligible for vaccination at this drop-in event.

Individuals will be asked for insurance information, for reimbursement of administrative fees related to the vaccinations. Individuals without insurance will not be charged a fee.

Everyone who receives a vaccination at this event will receive a $5 voucher for the 1847 Bar & Grill at the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn, next to the conference center. The voucher will be redeemable through Tuesday, June 8.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at this event:

• Pfizer is authorized for people 12 and older. This is a two-dose series, and your second dose will be scheduled before you leave.

• Johnson & Johnson, a one-dose vaccine, is authorized for people 18 and older.

Teens who are 15 and older do not need parental consent for COVID-19 vaccination. Those under 15 are required to have a parent or guardian present, or a signed consent form at the time of vaccination. Consent forms can be found at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccinations in use have been shown to be safe and very effective at protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death from coronavirus. More information is available at samhealth.org/COVIDVaccine. For more information, call 855-441-2311.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden's entire Memorial Day address

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News