Sallees inducted to 4-H Hall of Fame

After 10 years of Oregon 4-H membership, involvement in numerous projects, contests and leadership activities locally and statewide, Fay was selected as a National 4-H Club Congress delegate in 1960. Selected as a 1965 International Farm Youth Exchange delegate, she then headed to Nepal, where living with 12 different families over a six-month period. She shared her knowledge with Oregonians across the state upon returning from her travels.

After completing her IFYE responsibilities, Fay married the love of her life, Sherm Sallee. She re-entered the 4-H program in Kentucky as a volunteer and convinced Sherm to join her in the 4-H world. While following Sherm’s military career in the Air Force (1966-1985) they were volunteers for 4-H programs in Alabama, Delaware, Ohio and Florida. Fay is in her 50th year volunteering and is just as enthusiastic as ever.

In 1985, the Sallees moved to Linn County and started the Clever Clover 4-H Club. Their 45-acre tree farm provided an array of outdoor educational opportunities. Hundreds of youth have been proud members of the Clever Clovers. Members have represented Oregon at National 4-H Congress and other out-of-state opportunities. The Sallees have also been strong supporters of international programs and hosted numerous delegates from around the world.