Melissa Magana

Melissa Magana

A Salem woman was charged with first-degree arson in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Melissa Magana, 29, also was arraigned on a count of recklessly endangering another person.

She is accused of intentionally damaging the property of another by starting a fire on Feb. 5. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Judge Michael Wynhausen set Magana’s bail at $100,000, noting that she endangered an elementary-school aged child, as well as the safety of others living in an apartment complex.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A probable cause affidavit in the case wasn’t available on Thursday afternoon. A call to a Linn County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman regarding the case wasn't returned on Thursday afternoon.

Magana’s next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Benton County Mugshots for December 2019

1 of 9
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments