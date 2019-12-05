A Salem woman was charged with first-degree arson in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Magana, 29, also was arraigned on a count of recklessly endangering another person.
She is accused of intentionally damaging the property of another by starting a fire on Feb. 5. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Magana’s bail at $100,000, noting that she endangered an elementary-school aged child, as well as the safety of others living in an apartment complex.
A probable cause affidavit in the case wasn’t available on Thursday afternoon. A call to a Linn County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman regarding the case wasn't returned on Thursday afternoon.
Magana’s next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
LANDERS, GUY HAMILTON
Booking No.:
354661
File No.:
408479
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
39
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$6,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)-PV
…
10 days
PASTEGA, MITCHELL DALE
Booking No.:
354663
File No.:
160786
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
20
Sex:
M
Height:
508
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$12,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE
…
20 days
UNLAW ENTRY MOTOR VEHICLE
…
20 days
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
…
20 days
MOORE, ROBERT WAYNE
Booking No.:
354662
File No.:
442719
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
22
Sex:
M
Height:
603
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$1,000.00
Charge Information
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
20 days
SONDERMANN, ERNEST PAUL
Booking No.:
354665
File No.:
444199
Incident No.:
66313
Arrested:
2019-12-02
Booked:
2019-12-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907866
Age:
54
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$101,046.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-TRESP II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-BURG II
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-THEFT I
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT-PCS METH
…
…
HYRE, TARAH LYN
Booking No.:
354635
File No.:
135718
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-11-30
Booked:
2019-11-30
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907789
Age:
31
Sex:
F
Height:
504
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$23,000.00
Charge Information
BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE
…
THEFT OF SERVICES-C MIS
…
COPPLE, MICHAEL ALLEN
Booking No.:
354618
File No.:
439806
Incident No.:
201907816
Arrested:
2019-11-29
Booked:
2019-11-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907816
Age:
42
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
…
…
TUCKER, ANDRE ULYSSES
Booking No.:
354621
File No.:
100509
Incident No.:
7486410
Arrested:
2019-11-29
Booked:
2019-11-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907817
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
601
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS WARRANT ASSAULT 2
…
…
WAMSLEY, KATIE LINN
Booking No.:
354622
File No.:
159833
Incident No.:
36798
Arrested:
2019-11-29
Booked:
2019-11-29
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907818
Age:
23
Sex:
F
Height:
503
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$9,000.00
Charge Information
LEBANON MUNI WARRANT
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - THEFT II
…
…
LINN CO WARRANT PV - PCS METH
…
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - BURG II
…
…
LINN CO WARRANT PV - PCS METH X2
…
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - FTA CITATION
…
…
LINN CO WARRANT PV - FORG 1
…
…
BENTON CIRCUIT FTA - THEFT II
…
…
CHADIM, ANDREW CHARLES
Booking No.:
354594
File No.:
150513
Incident No.:
201907790
Arrested:
2019-11-27
Booked:
2019-11-27
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201907790
Age:
51
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
GRY
Total Bail:
$50,000.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 2
…
…
ASSAULT 4 - MIS
…
…
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
…
…
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
…
…
