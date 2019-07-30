The most severely injured victim in Sunday afternoon’s head-on motor vehicle collision on Fish Hatchery Road near Scio, identified on Tuesday by Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon as a Salem teenager, has been released from the hospital.
Lily Galyen, 17, was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter with what the Sheriff’s Office described as serious injuries after the 2000 Honda Civic in which she was riding crossed the centerline and ran head-on into a late-model Toyota 4Runner SUV.
The speed limit in the area is 55 mph, and the impact of the crash ripped the front end off the Honda. At the scene on Sunday, clothing and personal items could be seen strewn across the asphalt.
The Sheriff’s Office had initially reported that the girl was flown to Salem Hospital for treatment, but she was evidently rerouted or transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. A Legacy spokesperson said on Tuesday that Galyen had been discharged.
The driver of the Honda, Thomas Williams, 19, of Scio, was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where he was listed in good condition on Tuesday.
The driver of the Toyota, Anthony Mirabile, 50, of Arizona, and his passenger, Leah Sheffer, 40, of Illinois, were transported by ground ambulance to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where they were treated and released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.