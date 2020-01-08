A Salem man pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon's online court database.
Neil Dwayne Arnold III, 20, was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 22.
The crimes, which occurred by forcible compulsion, allegedly occurred between October 2011 and October 2012 and the victim was a minor female, according to the charging document.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Arnold was initially arraigned in August.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
GUITRON-ZAVALZA, PEDRO
- Age: 61
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST
|20-00078
|
|CLIN
|$750,000
|Pending
RICTOR, TRAVIS JAMES
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|PC /APD 20-0099
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|23451
|
|CLIN
HESSON, MARCUS WESLEY
- Age: 48
- Date Lodged: 1/1/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|19CR84448
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
AGRELIUS, SONNY ALLEN
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 12/30/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/13/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|1/13/2020
|PP
ALSTERBERG, JOSHUA SCOTT
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/13/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|19CR58537
|1/12/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|19CR58537
|1/13/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
BECKER, DENNIS RICHARD
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CN05447
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|16129711
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
DELLINGER, TYLER MATTHEW
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|22160710
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR84107
|1/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68224
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68225
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68529
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
GABRIELLI, JORDAN TYLER
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17783971
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON
|UTC# 23435
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC# 23435
|
|CLIN
|
|
GAMBLE, DONALD RAY
- Age: 65
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DWS FEL
|19CR71951
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Sentenced
GONZALEZ, DANIEL VINCENT
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|18192177
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
HALL, DANIEL THOMAS
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|5530804
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
HERRERA, KIMBERLY DAWN
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR63597
|1/13/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|19CR63597/2
|1/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
HILL, STEPHON FORREST
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 12/30/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR03917
|
|CMUL
|NO BAIL
ISLE, SCOTT DALE
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR57268
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|DUII
|18CR57268
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
|18CR57268/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|1846810
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR46114
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67444
|
|AMC
JOHNSON, DEREK ARMOND
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR15386
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR84826
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR45522
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
JOHNSON, LINSON LAVELL
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|13660253
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
LASZLO, STEPHEN ALAN
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - POSS ILLEGAL
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|RECKLESS ENDANGERING - DIS CONDUCT
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
MCBRIDE, AMBER MICHEAL
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|68147
|
|AMC
|$1,287
|
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|
|1/31/2020
|AMC
|
|Sentenced
|SUPPLY CONTRABAND - DRUGS
|
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68502
|
|AMC
|$1,310
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68503
|
|AMC
|$1,310
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR71649
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR73427
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR77541
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
MCKENDREE, RAYMOND MANUEL
- Age: 18
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC# 23428
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR72276
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR72276/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MCMANUS, LINDA LEE
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/12/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR50613
|1/12/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
MEAD, CAMERON RAY
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 3 - OTHER
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$3,250
|Pending
|THEFT 1 - OTHER
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
MOORE, MARCELLA LOUISE
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
|20-00052/LCSO
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
MOWDY, RONALD ANDREW
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|STRANGULATION - FEL
|SHP 20-00043
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|MENACING - AGG ASLT DOMESTIC
|SHP 20-00043
|
|CLIN
|
|
|ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|SHP 20-00043
|
|CLIN
MUNOZ, GABRIEL JR
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 12/30/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|19-10533
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|19CR84311
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MUSGROVE, DANNY LEE
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DWS FEL
|19CR44786
|1/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
NIEDERKORN, DONALD LENARD
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR70850
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR70850/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
RAMIREZ, ERNESTO OLEA
- Age: 43
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37775
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37775/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
REEDER, ANTHONY SHAWN
- Age: 51
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|JEFF/19CR42736
|
|CJEF
|NO BAIL
REEDER, JACOB BRENNER
- Age: 19
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|2018CRC0961
|
|LMC
|$6,000
|Pending
REID, ALEXANDER JAMES
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
ROSS, STUART DUANE
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/7/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|17CR16492
|1/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SALVADORE, JACOB THOMAS
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|19CR66570
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
SEIBER, MICHAEL SCOTT
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/10/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|16-C-2125L
|1/10/2020
|JCLB
|
|Sentenced
SHELTON, SARAH KRISTINE
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/11/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ARSON 1
|18CR55627
|1/15/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|IDENTITY THEFT
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|IDENTITY THEFT
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|COMPUTER CRIME
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|COMPUTER CRIME
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|19CR52256
|2/11/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|18CR82438
|1/23/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|LITTERING
|18CR82438
|1/23/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SOBOLEWSKI, MARTIN JOHN
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/15/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR63641
|1/15/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SPENCER, GEORGE ROBERT
- Age: 57
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR69061
|
|
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR69061/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
STORKSON, ERIC TATE
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC-25649
|
|CLIN
|
|
|BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE
|20-00046
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|THEFT 2 - FROM BUILDING
|20-00046
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|19-O-01436L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|16229081
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|UTC-25649
|
|CLIN
|
|
|ELUDE FOOT
|UTC-25649
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR37515
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
TACKITT, JOEY EUGENE
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12735527
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
VANMECHELEN, GENE LEROY
- Age: 52
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/8/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR66817
|1/8/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
WALKER, JUSTIN LEE
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
WALL, DAVID JOSHUA
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|18CR72074
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18C05151L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC# 23439
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|15909844
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68379
|
|AMC
|$6,310
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68380
|
|AMC
|$1,370
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52054
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC# 23439
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68381
|
|AMC
|$1,370
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR62895/1
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR62895/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68382
|
|AMC
|$6,370
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68383
|
|AMC
|$1,430
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68384
|
|AMC
|$6,430
|
WALTER, CHRISTOPHER LEE
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 1/1/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|20-00004
|
|CLIN
|$15,000
|Pending
WARREN, JALEN JAHSI
- Age: 19
- Date Lodged: 1/1/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR40411
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR40411/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR40411/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
WESTPHAL, LEONARD LOUIS
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|18C03087L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|13CR03859
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
WHITT, CARL JOHN
- Age: 24
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|15CR28340
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|ROBBERY 2 - OTHER
|15CR52505
|
|
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|15CR28340/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
YOCK, CHAD EVEREST
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 1/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|19CR66601
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|67888
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|36692
|
|LMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR08703
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|UTC 23452
|
|CLIN
|
|
|INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
|UTC 23452
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR10797
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR43391
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|WR0917
|
|CMUN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|WR0916
|
|CMUN
|
|Conditional
GUITRON-ZAVALZA, PEDRO
- Age: 61
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST
|20-00078
|
|CLIN
|$750,000
|Pending
RICTOR, TRAVIS JAMES
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|PC /APD 20-0099
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|23451
|
|CLIN
HESSON, MARCUS WESLEY
- Age: 48
- Date Lodged: 1/1/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|19CR84448
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
AGRELIUS, SONNY ALLEN
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 12/30/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/13/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|1/13/2020
|PP
ALSTERBERG, JOSHUA SCOTT
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/13/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|19CR58537
|1/12/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|DUII
|19CR58537
|1/13/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
BECKER, DENNIS RICHARD
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CN05447
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|16129711
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
DELLINGER, TYLER MATTHEW
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|22160710
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR84107
|1/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68224
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68225
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68529
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
GABRIELLI, JORDAN TYLER
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17783971
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON
|UTC# 23435
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC# 23435
|
|CLIN
|
|
GAMBLE, DONALD RAY
- Age: 65
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DWS FEL
|19CR71951
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Sentenced
GONZALEZ, DANIEL VINCENT
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|18192177
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
HALL, DANIEL THOMAS
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|5530804
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
HERRERA, KIMBERLY DAWN
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR63597
|1/13/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|19CR63597/2
|1/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
HILL, STEPHON FORREST
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 12/30/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2
|PC ALP
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR03917
|
|CMUL
|NO BAIL
ISLE, SCOTT DALE
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR57268
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|DUII
|18CR57268
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE
|18CR57268/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|1846810
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR46114
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67444
|
|AMC
JOHNSON, DEREK ARMOND
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR15386
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR84826
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR45522
|
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
JOHNSON, LINSON LAVELL
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|13660253
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
LASZLO, STEPHEN ALAN
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - POSS ILLEGAL
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|RECKLESS ENDANGERING - DIS CONDUCT
|PC 20-00052
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
MCBRIDE, AMBER MICHEAL
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|68147
|
|AMC
|$1,287
|
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|
|1/31/2020
|AMC
|
|Sentenced
|SUPPLY CONTRABAND - DRUGS
|
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68502
|
|AMC
|$1,310
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68503
|
|AMC
|$1,310
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|UTC: 23440
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR71649
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR73427
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR77541
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
MCKENDREE, RAYMOND MANUEL
- Age: 18
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC# 23428
|
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR72276
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR72276/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MCMANUS, LINDA LEE
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/12/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR50613
|1/12/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
MEAD, CAMERON RAY
- Age: 22
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ROBBERY 3 - OTHER
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$3,250
|Pending
|THEFT 1 - OTHER
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|20-00003
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
MOORE, MARCELLA LOUISE
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM
|20-00052/LCSO
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
MOWDY, RONALD ANDREW
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|STRANGULATION - FEL
|SHP 20-00043
|
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|MENACING - AGG ASLT DOMESTIC
|SHP 20-00043
|
|CLIN
|
|
|ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|SHP 20-00043
|
|CLIN
MUNOZ, GABRIEL JR
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 12/30/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT
|19-10533
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|19CR84311
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
MUSGROVE, DANNY LEE
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DWS FEL
|19CR44786
|1/17/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
NIEDERKORN, DONALD LENARD
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR70850
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR70850/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
RAMIREZ, ERNESTO OLEA
- Age: 43
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37775
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR37775/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
REEDER, ANTHONY SHAWN
- Age: 51
- Date Lodged: 1/4/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|JEFF/19CR42736
|
|CJEF
|NO BAIL
REEDER, JACOB BRENNER
- Age: 19
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|2018CRC0961
|
|LMC
|$6,000
|Pending
REID, ALEXANDER JAMES
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR54720
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
ROSS, STUART DUANE
- Age: 59
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/7/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|17CR16492
|1/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SALVADORE, JACOB THOMAS
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|19CR66570
|
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
SEIBER, MICHAEL SCOTT
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/10/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|16-C-2125L
|1/10/2020
|JCLB
|
|Sentenced
SHELTON, SARAH KRISTINE
- Age: 35
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 2/11/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ARSON 1
|18CR55627
|1/15/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|IDENTITY THEFT
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|IDENTITY THEFT
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|COMPUTER CRIME
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|COMPUTER CRIME
|19CR30143
|2/7/2020
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|19CR52256
|2/11/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|18CR82438
|1/23/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|LITTERING
|18CR82438
|1/23/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SOBOLEWSKI, MARTIN JOHN
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/15/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR63641
|1/15/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SPENCER, GEORGE ROBERT
- Age: 57
- Date Lodged: 1/2/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR69061
|
|
|$5,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR69061/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
STORKSON, ERIC TATE
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC-25649
|
|CLIN
|
|
|BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE
|20-00046
|
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|THEFT 2 - FROM BUILDING
|20-00046
|
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|19-O-01436L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|16229081
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|ELUDE VEHICLE
|UTC-25649
|
|CLIN
|
|
|ELUDE FOOT
|UTC-25649
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR37515
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
TACKITT, JOEY EUGENE
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12735527
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
VANMECHELEN, GENE LEROY
- Age: 52
- Date Lodged: 1/3/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 1/8/2020
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|19CR66817
|1/8/2020
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
WALKER, JUSTIN LEE
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
WALL, DAVID JOSHUA
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 1/5/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 2 - OTHER
|18CR72074
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18C05151L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC# 23439
|
|CLIN
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|15909844
|
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68379
|
|AMC
|$6,310
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68380
|
|AMC
|$1,370
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52054
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC# 23439
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68381
|
|AMC
|$1,370
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR62895/1
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR62895/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68382
|
|AMC
|$6,370
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68383
|
|AMC
|$1,430
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|68384
|
|AMC
|$6,430
|
WALTER, CHRISTOPHER LEE
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 1/1/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|20-00004
|
|CLIN
|$15,000
|Pending
WARREN, JALEN JAHSI
- Age: 19
- Date Lodged: 1/1/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR40411
|
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR40411/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR40411/3
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
WESTPHAL, LEONARD LOUIS
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|18C03087L
|
|JCLB
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|13CR03859
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
WHITT, CARL JOHN
- Age: 24
- Date Lodged: 12/31/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|15CR28340
|
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|ROBBERY 2 - OTHER
|15CR52505
|
|
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|15CR28340/2
|
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
YOCK, CHAD EVEREST
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 1/6/2020
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|19CR66601
|
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|67888
|
|AMC
|
|Conditional
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|36692
|
|LMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR08703
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|POSS HEROIN (FELONY)
|UTC 23452
|
|CLIN
|
|
|INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
|UTC 23452
|
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR10797
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|19CR43391
|
|CBEN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|WR0917
|
|CMUN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|WR0916
|
|CMUN
|
|Conditional
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.