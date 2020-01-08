Neil Arnold III

A Salem man pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon's online court database.

Neil Dwayne Arnold III, 20, was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 22.

The crimes, which occurred by forcible compulsion, allegedly occurred between October 2011 and October 2012 and the victim was a minor female, according to the charging document.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Arnold was initially arraigned in August.

Two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.

