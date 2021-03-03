Sale draws a crowd to Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club in Lebanon became a home improvement center on Saturday and Sunday.
Hundreds of people visited the club to purchase items for their homes and gardens and at the same time support the efforts of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
Executive Director Kris Latimer said the sale was a tremendous success, exceeding $30,000 in sales by early Saturday afternoon. The sale continued through the late afternoon on Saturday and for a few hours on Sunday.
“We’ve actually sold $25,000 in product today,” Latimer said. “We invited volunteers and supporters last night for a little bit of a pre-sale and sold $5,000 or $6,000. All the big ticket stuff is gone now.”
Ben Gerig stopped by the sale to look for items for the home he is in the process of purchasing in Shedd.
“We were looking for some flooring but it looks like most of it is sold out already,” Gerig said.
Latimer said the supply of flooring and tile sold out quickly.
“It was overwhelming. When I got here this morning at 7:30, the parking lot was almost full already and we didn’t open until 9,” Latimer said.
Gerig said he was going to continue to browse in the gymnasium for fixtures and other items.
“We need to update some stuff and it happened to be right now,” Gerig said.
Heather Larsen of Sweet Home stopped by the sale after learning about it through her son, who attends the Pumpkin Seed Preschool operated by the club.
“I used to live in Lebanon and I wanted to support the club,” Larsen said.
The sale was made possible by a donation from Lowe’s, which contributed four semi-tractor loads of goods to the club. The items filled the gymnasium at the Lebanon club.
“It’s been great. We are super appreciative of Lowe’s,” Latimer said, adding that Ram Trucking also supported the event by providing its services.
The club followed COVID-19 precautions, staging the tile and other flooring outdoors to reduce the size of the crowds indoors. The staff also kept track of how many people were inside the gymnasium, which was limited to half of its capacity.
“Everybody’s been super-respectful,” Latimer said.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to support the club’s all-day programming for children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 23, 2020, the club has offered expanded services to families. The 140 children who are enrolled receive support with their schoolwork and homework, while also receiving three meals a day and recreational and enrichment opportunities.
The club is not asking families to pay the full price for this service.
“The average family right now pays $45 a week for that program and it costs $47.50 per day to provide it,” Latimer said. “Stuff like this (sale) is really helpful.”
With schools beginning to reopen - some Sweet Home students are already back on their campuses and Lebanon public schools will begin to reopen on March 8 - there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the Boys & Girls Club.
“Our costs will start to drop and we’ll start to get back to some semblance of normal, a 5-hour a day program instead of 11,” Latimer said.