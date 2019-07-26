A man suspected of starting an RV fire just north of Albany in March is facing two additional charges of arson in connection to the blaze.
Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, was arraigned on an indictment on three counts of first-degree arson in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday morning.
The two new charges of first-degree arson are for putting two people in danger of physical injury, according to the indictment.
The fire occurred the night of March 27 in Park View Estates, which sits just off of Salem Avenue.
Gonzalez was scheduled for a two-day trial in early August, but that was moved to Oct. 9-10.
