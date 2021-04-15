Rural vaccination efforts ramping up in Linn, Benton

Getting COVID-19 vaccines to rural residents remains a huge and crucial undertaking all over Oregon. This process is starting to pick up on both sides of the Willamette River here in Linn and Benton counties.
While the mass vaccination clinics at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany are still administering most shots in the mid-valley, not every resident can make it to these sites. Mobile vaccine units and pop-up clinics provide the most direct way of getting shots into the arms of homebound individuals or those who cannot easily transport themselves.
For instance, Linn County’s mobile vaccine van has driven to communities all over the area in order to get doses to those who need them most. The van, a Mercedes Sprinter purchased for about $100,000 with federal CARES Act funds, is a new high-roofed diesel with four-wheel drive.
It got doses to a clinic at Helping Hands in Albany during the last week of March that helped to get about 100 unhoused people vaccinated. Outreach efforts by the county and Helping Hands allowed homeless individuals to be bused to the site from other areas of town.
The van also doled out doses for the homeless at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Lebanon. A clinic set up at the Love’s truck stop north of Millersburg helped to vaccinate commuters who might not live in Linn County but frequently drive through the area.
Linn County’s van has also focused on driving directly to the homes of folks who cannot get to the Albany vaccination site on their own. As part of its “homebound Friday” this week, the van will drive to appointments in Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Harrisburg, Gates and Foster.
It's taken Benton County longer to get its own mobile vaccine unit up and running. Rather than purchase a vehicle, the Benton County Health Department was coordinating with Samaritan Health Services to use the company’s SamVan as its mobile vaccine unit. After spending several weeks to hash out an agreement, that van has started getting doses out.
Currently, officials say, that van is only being used to set up clinics for agricultural workers, like one that was set up on Tuesday at Pickseed West in Tangent. While additional vaccination clinics are scheduled at other workplaces, Benton County's mobile unit has no dates lined up yet for the public at large.
"The currently scheduled clinics for SamVan are only for agricultural workers and are not open to the general public," said Benton County spokesperson Alyssa Rash. "We are working on finalizing dates and locations for SamVan mobile clinics that are open to the general public."
Some of these county efforts provide a good way to ensure that unused doses of vaccine don’t go to waste. A third-party “call down” process called Dr. B is a new way to alert locals of surplus doses following their clinics.
Residents use the Dr. B website to sign up for a text alert that goes out if there are any extra doses left over after these clinics — usually due to cancellations or no-shows. Those who got the alert can try to secure a dose, then drive down to the clinic and get their shot.
“The reason that we started using this system is that we are dedicated to using every dose that we have,” said Rash.
Both counties’ efforts have been complicated a bit by the freeze on Johnson & Johnson vaccines that was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, after six women in the U.S. developed blood clots following their shots. A mishap at the company’s Baltimore facility may also have ruined 15 million doses, significantly delaying further production and delivery.
While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounts for the smallest portion of Oregon’s vaccine inventory, it has been helpful for these rural clinics and home visits because it requires just one dose and doesn’t need to be stored at the low temperatures that the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines require.
This is why both counties had previously prioritized the J&J vaccine at their satellite clinics. At Benton County’s Alsea clinic last week, for example, officials said that they specifically administered J&J doses because they worried folks wouldn’t come at all if they would require two separate appointments.
However, both counties say they will be able to take the change in stride.
“It will pause the truck stop clinic, but it does not change mobile housebound clinics,” said Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul. “We will switch to Moderna and just make two trips to folks’ homes.”
The production woes associated with the vaccine also mean that officials had already made contingency plans for not having J&J doses available.
“We weren’t anticipating getting a lot of J&J vaccines anyway,” said Rash. “Oregon’s allotment had already mostly dried up and was already so low. I don’t think there’s a lot of concern … beyond that we will have to make sure people have their second dose appointment scheduled.”
Benton County’s next rural clinic will be this Saturday at the Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 350 doses of Moderna vaccine on hand.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 541-766-6464 or visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/monroevaccine1. A follow-up clinic on May 15 is scheduled for second dose appointments.
Linn County has a vaccine clinic scheduled in Sweet Home on the same day, at the Sweet Home Senior Center located at 880 18th Ave. Pfizer doses will be administered there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For scheduling an appointment in Linn County, call the Samaritan Health hotline at 855-441-2311. Those who are home-bound and would like to schedule a visit from Linn County's mobile vaccine van can call the same number, or visit https://tinyurl.com/x5yr4vca to submit an application.